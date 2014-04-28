Apr 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 58,620.336 million rupees Open interest : 486,781 Volume : 916,470 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.8250 83.9675 83.5700 83.6150 2627 9430 1575.54996 18826 EURINR 28-May-14 84.2925 84.6450 84.0000 84.5900 6596 10337 2840.35374 33682 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.5000 85.0500 84.4600 85.0175 19 114 7.22465 85 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.8275 102.0000 101.4925 101.6275 2076 4119 1302.14968 12805 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.3775 102.7575 102.0100 102.7075 6515 13600 2851.06144 27829 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.0000 103.4950 102.5900 103.2575 47 162 18.75911 182 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.0050 103.0050 103.0050 103.0050 1 5 0.51503 5 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.3500 59.5900 59.1050 59.1600 1159 1889 354.63129 5982 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.7050 59.8075 59.4325 59.6225 3190 2018 1067.17347 17906 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.2175 0 3 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.6400 60.7600 60.4325 60.4850 11419 117123 18069.58781 298243 USDINR 28-May-14 60.9700 61.0950 60.7850 61.0075 25108 272075 29208.05401 479359 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.3425 61.4150 61.1600 61.3625 739 34667 1064.94499 17377 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.6950 61.7450 61.5000 61.7150 67 9087 47.7526 775 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.8500 61.9925 61.8500 61.9925 30 2026 25.38961 410 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.2500 62.4400 62.2500 62.4400 83 9389 187.18881 3004 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1550 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4925 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9225 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3100 0 85 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6900 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0975 0 86 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)