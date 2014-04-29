Apr 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 31,218.484 million rupees Open interest : 370,137 Volume : 481,897 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 84.5050 84.5200 84.0800 84.1250 5246 10947 2110.07598 25039 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.9350 84.9350 84.5300 84.5650 11 113 1.86418 22 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.4550 102.5075 101.9625 102.0275 7484 12978 3270.15208 31995 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.0000 103.0000 102.5500 102.5600 75 300 20.0345 195 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.1575 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.4750 59.4925 59.0550 59.0925 1800 3054 419.71852 7087 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.8475 59.8475 59.4225 59.4575 5 6 0.29779 5 USDINR 28-May-14 60.9700 60.9850 60.6700 60.7150 26359 280450 24275.28096 399234 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.2475 61.3000 61.0400 61.1075 888 40634 1036.8954 16954 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.6200 61.6200 61.4000 61.4325 60 9339 68.68791 1117 USDINR 27-Aug-14 62.0000 62.0000 61.7350 61.7500 4 2028 2.04403 33 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.1450 62.2950 62.0425 62.1450 24 9545 13.30606 214 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1575 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5000 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9250 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.5000 63.5000 63.3000 63.4000 2 86 0.1268 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6975 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1050 0 86 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)