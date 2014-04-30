Apr 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 30,829.562 million rupees Open interest : 369,640 Volume : 481,809 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 83.7175 83.9250 83.4475 83.8325 6376 9829 2252.50327 26912 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.2000 84.3350 83.9575 84.3225 16 125 36.52051 434 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.9525 102.0875 101.7400 101.8575 5725 11588 2484.20128 24385 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.7050 102.7050 102.2900 102.4475 66 323 19.77136 193 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.9150 102.9150 102.9150 102.9150 1 9 0.41166 4 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.5900 59.5900 58.9975 59.0700 2528 2185 761.78729 12879 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.5300 59.6000 59.4000 59.4000 15 22 1.72427 29 USDINR 28-May-14 60.6275 60.7000 60.5050 60.5575 25659 284217 24535.49779 404887 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.0000 61.0575 60.8750 60.9200 629 39311 663.08015 10880 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.3625 61.4025 61.2300 61.2400 86 9682 65.61967 1070 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.6925 61.7450 61.6925 61.7450 4 2031 0.80213 13 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.0450 62.1000 61.9950 61.9950 9 9545 5.39731 87 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.3525 62.4000 62.1450 62.1450 4 66 2.24567 36 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2825 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7150 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4000 0 86 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4950 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9150 0 86 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)