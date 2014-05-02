May 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 25,127.072 million rupees Open interest : 377,406 Volume : 394,071 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 83.8050 83.9075 83.6100 83.8300 3298 10206 1148.82977 13712 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.3450 84.3450 84.1250 84.2850 14 122 2.35883 28 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.1825 102.1850 101.8425 101.9550 5348 12782 2423.21877 23752 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.6950 102.7000 102.3850 102.5425 51 321 21.75064 212 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.4275 0 9 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.0925 59.1150 58.9200 59.0125 2530 2200 855.44566 14498 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.4000 59.4375 59.2575 59.3200 9 27 0.71207 12 USDINR 28-May-14 60.5000 60.5350 60.3125 60.4700 20708 288767 19407.8745 321061 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.8500 60.8900 60.6800 60.8250 1177 39592 1143.38602 18806 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.2000 61.2225 61.0825 61.1450 98 10028 54.194 886 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.4550 61.5450 61.4550 61.4950 7 2082 3.99772 65 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.7450 61.9400 61.7450 61.9350 34 9997 33.35368 539 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7600 0 66 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0925 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5150 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9000 0 86 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2800 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 5 586 31.95 500 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)