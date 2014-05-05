May 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on
Monday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 24,501.098 million rupees
Open interest : 367,641
Volume : 382,565
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 28-May-14 83.7000 83.8975 83.5500 83.8525 3585 11038 1597.03559 19077
EURINR 26-Jun-14 83.8000 84.3175 83.8000 84.3175 14 126 2.27201 27
GBPINR 28-May-14 101.7800 101.9825 101.5900 101.9050 4984 13803 2359.89247 23185
GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.2500 102.5000 102.1850 102.4400 66 321 18.6203 182
GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.3000 0 9 0 0
JPYINR 28-May-14 59.1600 59.3350 59.0475 59.3100 2256 3399 534.78439 9033
JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.6150 59.6300 59.4700 59.5800 6 33 0.53608 9
USDINR 28-May-14 60.3975 60.4675 60.2225 60.4400 20443 274308 18710.66457 310057
USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.6775 60.8000 60.5825 60.7750 747 39543 970.41419 15979
USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.0000 61.1150 60.9350 61.1000 98 11586 261.60301 4282
USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.4000 61.4900 61.3025 61.4850 12 2070 19.2853 314
USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.6950 61.8450 61.6950 61.8000 14 9997 17.54525 284
USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.0500 62.1750 61.9950 62.1750 17 201 8.44473 136
USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8700 0 369 0 0
USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2950 0 5 0 0
USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6875 0 86 0 0
USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0450 0 161 0 0
USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4300 0 586 0 0
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
