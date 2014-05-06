May 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 24,485.015 million rupees Open interest : 375,676 Volume : 381,567 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 83.8525 84.1500 83.7000 84.0100 4347 10804 1601.43365 19075 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.3000 84.5450 84.3000 84.4125 11 128 1.18265 14 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.7725 102.4025 101.7600 102.2875 5031 16395 2440.1238 23875 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.4575 102.9100 102.4525 102.7800 56 407 13.97127 136 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.2975 0 9 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.2475 59.3050 59.0975 59.2675 1846 3180 472.42917 7978 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.5525 59.5575 59.4500 59.5575 5 35 0.29756 5 USDINR 28-May-14 60.4400 60.4850 60.2450 60.2750 21578 277326 18832.41418 311993 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.6475 60.8275 60.5900 60.6150 908 41233 1019.33329 16790 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.1400 61.1400 60.9400 60.9675 74 12661 101.41398 1662 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.4000 61.4500 61.4000 61.4500 3 2073 0.18427 3 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.7950 61.8400 61.6900 61.6900 5 9997 0.98886 16 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.0900 62.1425 61.9800 61.9800 3 221 1.24264 20 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8575 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2850 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6725 0 86 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0325 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4200 0 586 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)