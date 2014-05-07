May 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 25,427.698 million rupees Open interest : 381,568 Volume : 400,714 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 83.9200 84.0475 83.7500 84.0025 4827 12660 2172.90897 25900 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.4300 84.4625 84.1875 84.4250 32 164 7.00339 83 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.2775 102.3975 102.1075 102.3150 3968 15317 1612.84297 15773 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.8500 102.9350 102.8000 102.8275 21 403 4.42141 43 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.3325 103.3325 103.3325 103.3325 1 14 0.51666 5 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.3000 59.4450 59.2250 59.3675 1928 3949 438.26738 7383 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.7150 59.7150 59.7000 59.7000 3 35 0.17913 3 USDINR 28-May-14 60.1800 60.3400 60.1450 60.3125 21087 279902 20070.14197 333057 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.5775 60.6700 60.4950 60.6375 996 42568 817.34021 13489 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.9600 61.0000 60.8450 60.9875 156 13472 200.53335 3291 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.4175 61.4200 61.2550 61.3900 72 1646 92.99254 1516 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.5500 61.7450 61.5500 61.7425 12 9997 9.61835 156 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.9525 62.0450 61.9525 62.0450 5 234 0.86795 14 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7700 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2000 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5925 0 86 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9550 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2500 63.2500 63.2500 63.2500 1 586 0.06325 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)