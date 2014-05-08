May 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 32,114.113 million rupees Open interest : 432,278 Volume : 510,305 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 83.8000 83.9000 83.6475 83.8675 5319 14883 1913.56674 22840 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.1725 84.2700 84.1100 84.2550 37 184 4.37822 52 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.1000 102.1000 101.8675 102.0425 4674 13788 2101.45867 20603 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.5400 102.6000 102.4100 102.5375 67 480 22.96662 224 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.3325 0 14 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.1175 59.1725 58.9950 59.1225 1850 3365 412.16435 6976 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.4100 59.4725 59.3500 59.4200 6 36 0.59415 10 USDINR 28-May-14 60.1250 60.2350 60.0550 60.1625 24270 323051 25325.64587 421069 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.4500 60.5450 60.3875 60.4825 2032 49098 1888.91881 31242 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.8300 60.8850 60.7300 60.8000 159 13660 360.08777 5921 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.2750 61.2750 61.1100 61.1800 17 2154 50.93261 833 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.5050 61.5600 61.3000 61.5300 22 9997 16.77807 273 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.8050 61.8500 61.8050 61.8500 3 236 0.74216 12 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.6900 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1075 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4875 0 86 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8375 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.5000 63.5300 63.5000 63.5300 7 711 15.87875 250 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)