May 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 36,091.425 million rupees Open interest : 468,800 Volume : 571,911 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 83.9000 83.9000 82.9125 82.9500 5259 18886 2070.8087 24898 EURINR 26-Jun-14 83.8075 83.8525 83.3700 83.4225 89 661 68.72742 823 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.9000 101.9875 101.4650 101.5125 5271 15641 2594.65856 25508 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.4000 102.4050 102.0000 102.0350 104 647 71.95691 704 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.4325 0 14 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.1975 59.2700 59.0000 59.1525 1879 2943 446.13989 7542 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.5350 59.5350 59.3900 59.4000 5 38 0.29736 5 USDINR 28-May-14 60.1650 60.2625 60.0350 60.1500 27027 340218 28047.58078 466354 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.5300 60.5750 60.3600 60.4575 2048 55153 1995.65358 33013 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.8825 60.8825 60.6975 60.7625 459 18955 596.55329 9819 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.2250 61.2250 61.0500 61.1150 24 2548 58.33832 955 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.4350 61.4700 61.3300 61.4525 32 11507 139.09626 2264 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.7250 61.7250 61.7250 61.7250 1 237 0.06173 1 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9000 61.9000 61.9000 61.9000 2 374 0.619 10 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2000 62.2000 62.2000 62.2000 4 20 0.933 15 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4500 0 86 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8025 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1800 0 711 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)