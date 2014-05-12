May 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 45,447.916 million rupees Open interest : 480,726 Volume : 716,740 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 82.7200 83.0000 82.0575 82.5850 6824 16905 2586.6286 31378 EURINR 26-Jun-14 83.0000 83.2100 82.4100 83.0325 168 2526 214.05746 2583 EURINR 29-Jul-14 83.5200 83.5200 83.5200 83.5200 1 1 0.08352 1 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.5200 101.5650 100.5375 101.3050 8146 18459 4153.3395 41089 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.8000 102.0000 101.0950 101.7750 221 1255 142.68648 1406 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 101.6100 102.2700 101.6100 102.2200 8 59 4.59626 45 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.9125 58.9300 58.4750 58.8750 2430 2320 485.90082 8273 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.0000 59.1125 58.8900 59.1050 12 40 1.18089 20 USDINR 28-May-14 60.1100 60.1100 59.6150 59.9725 33008 332760 33527.46687 560098 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.3550 60.3775 59.8800 60.2500 3120 64199 3099.86908 51538 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.7075 60.7075 60.2000 60.5400 552 22859 762.09606 12605 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.5000 60.9000 60.4000 60.8050 63 4688 202.60186 3332 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.3475 61.3600 60.9000 61.2000 96 13006 260.58978 4261 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5000 61.5200 61.2200 61.5200 10 297 6.81862 111 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.6300 0 374 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0575 0 20 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4400 0 86 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7975 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1775 0 711 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)