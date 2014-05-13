May 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 42,527.760 million rupees Open interest : 491,391 Volume : 684,065 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 82.2200 82.7200 81.9000 81.9950 5990 18717 1960.66869 23818 EURINR 26-Jun-14 82.5400 83.0900 82.3000 82.4100 137 3845 191.55509 2311 EURINR 29-Jul-14 83.0500 83.5000 82.9200 82.9200 10 11 1.25023 15 GBPINR 28-May-14 100.9300 101.3375 100.6150 100.6950 4995 16151 2122.85077 21026 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.3775 101.8200 101.1500 101.2125 169 2908 224.86776 2213 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 101.8000 102.1000 101.7200 101.7200 5 55 0.91703 9 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.4850 58.7500 58.3850 58.4700 2224 2024 486.75897 8312 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.8350 59.0000 58.7100 58.8275 21 42 2.05892 35 USDINR 28-May-14 59.8400 60.0850 59.6750 59.7925 35669 330528 34431.03433 574784 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.0925 60.3525 59.9550 60.0750 2553 71964 2486.94346 41332 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.3000 60.6075 60.2500 60.3850 401 24698 442.32716 7318 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.6500 60.9000 60.6250 60.6600 42 4491 62.25688 1023 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0000 61.2000 60.9975 60.9975 76 13997 92.61825 1516 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.0450 61.5000 61.0450 61.3400 33 598 21.03472 343 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8000 61.8000 61.8000 61.8000 1 384 0.618 10 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0950 0 20 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4825 0 86 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8450 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2300 0 711 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)