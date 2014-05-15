May 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 48,660.542 million rupees Open interest : 493,756 Volume : 790,881 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 81.8000 81.9150 80.9500 81.0050 4874 19020 1454.58997 17863 EURINR 26-Jun-14 82.1575 82.2675 81.3775 81.3925 123 3937 41.16906 503 EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.0000 82.0000 81.8225 81.8225 2 11 0.16382 2 GBPINR 28-May-14 100.0075 100.1525 99.2825 99.3325 6447 13392 2859.79251 28673 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 100.5500 100.6575 99.8000 99.8500 168 3219 90.20329 900 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 100.9275 100.9275 100.3000 100.3000 7 95 5.82822 58 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.5500 58.6350 58.1275 58.1800 2724 2039 634.31916 10866 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.8825 58.8825 58.4625 58.5025 17 57 1.81794 31 USDINR 28-May-14 59.6850 59.6875 59.2500 59.2900 36282 315248 35904.54305 603821 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.9725 59.9825 59.5325 59.5625 4630 84643 6443.69679 107846 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.2200 60.2750 59.8000 59.8275 470 28029 775.05641 12896 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.5000 60.5000 60.1025 60.1050 94 5638 177.06749 2937 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8400 60.8400 60.4000 60.4450 84 15901 221.95971 3660 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.0000 61.0100 60.7000 60.7000 18 1148 47.2371 775 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.3275 0 384 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7625 0 20 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.5100 61.5100 61.5100 61.5100 2 102 1.2302 20 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.0000 62.0000 62.0000 62.0000 1 161 0.62 10 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.5100 62.5100 62.2500 62.2500 2 712 1.2476 20 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)