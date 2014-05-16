May 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 67,785.130 million rupees Open interest : 467,556 Volume : 1,120,405 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 82.0000 82.0000 80.5675 80.9200 5416 16047 1836.05837 22700 EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.2000 81.5975 80.9450 81.3325 73 3955 23.9758 295 EURINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.3550 0 11 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 99.0100 99.5375 98.6000 99.2350 5915 13187 2780.29618 28061 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.6550 100.0000 99.1125 99.8000 160 3525 91.93175 923 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 100.2000 100.2000 99.8125 99.8500 7 83 4.60531 46 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.2425 58.3275 57.8525 58.2425 2297 1962 492.20335 8469 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.3050 58.5950 58.2000 58.5950 16 72 2.62325 45 USDINR 28-May-14 59.2400 59.2400 58.7250 59.0475 59404 270929 55493.26452 941026 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.4050 59.5000 59.0125 59.3475 4528 98945 5581.58172 94211 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.5150 59.7625 59.2500 59.6200 465 29364 501.77814 8433 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.6500 60.0200 59.4725 59.8000 91 6615 191.49997 3209 USDINR 26-Sep-14 59.9250 60.3100 59.8000 60.2500 71 15705 55.63747 924 USDINR 29-Oct-14 59.9950 60.6000 59.9950 60.5300 183 5858 721.3075 11928 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.9100 0 384 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.3425 0 20 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.5100 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.0000 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.0000 62.0000 61.8950 61.9000 11 631 8.36645 135 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)