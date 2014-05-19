May 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 48,148.248 million rupees Open interest : 509,312 Volume : 799,281 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 80.8000 80.8000 80.1200 80.3850 4236 14053 1248.2471 15538 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.8200 80.8950 80.5300 80.8000 139 3966 58.29786 722 EURINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.9550 0 11 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 98.8025 98.8025 98.3450 98.5725 5725 12047 2229.63177 22621 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.2000 99.2375 98.9275 99.0725 171 3520 75.20692 759 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 99.6950 99.7050 99.6325 99.6325 3 85 1.2959 13 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.0475 58.0475 57.6325 57.9475 2772 2451 532.47079 9207 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 57.9450 58.2700 57.9450 58.2275 21 75 1.85839 32 USDINR 28-May-14 58.7350 58.7350 58.4575 58.6025 35653 271599 36929.38111 630394 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.0300 59.0300 58.7575 58.9200 5347 139793 6626.01845 112507 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.0275 60.0275 59.0500 59.1800 190 30255 192.8792 3262 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.4025 59.4900 59.3300 59.4325 46 6702 37.72358 635 USDINR 26-Sep-14 59.5000 59.8600 59.5000 59.8025 61 15699 58.44202 979 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.0300 60.1200 59.9900 60.1200 81 7758 156.79446 2612 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.3175 0 384 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.7375 0 20 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.1150 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.4625 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8350 0 631 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)