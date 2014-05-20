May 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 33,450.941 million rupees Open interest : 490,186 Volume : 551,057 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 80.3775 80.6775 80.3700 80.5575 4324 13667 1266.11806 15721 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.7750 81.0200 80.7750 80.9950 58 4023 17.07443 211 EURINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.6050 0 11 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 98.6525 99.2150 98.5775 98.9900 4730 11223 1627.74932 16457 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.3150 99.6800 99.1375 99.5275 140 4403 119.89639 1205 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 99.5075 100.1000 99.5075 99.9200 7 89 2.69031 27 JPYINR 28-May-14 57.8600 58.1600 57.7375 58.0225 2391 3208 557.40087 9617 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.0500 58.3000 58.0500 58.2550 11 75 0.64024 11 USDINR 28-May-14 58.6150 58.8975 58.6100 58.7875 28748 240949 26333.02591 448145 USDINR 26-Jun-14 58.9500 59.1900 58.9025 59.1025 2139 150188 3208.06987 54317 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.2950 59.4600 59.1950 59.3900 143 30538 222.85753 3754 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.5400 59.7050 59.5400 59.6700 26 6729 30.84191 517 USDINR 26-Sep-14 59.9050 60.0650 59.8150 60.0500 24 15702 37.51796 626 USDINR 29-Oct-14 59.9450 60.3400 59.9450 60.3400 33 8083 27.05848 449 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.0275 0 384 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.4400 0 20 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.8150 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.1575 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.5275 0 631 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)