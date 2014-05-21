May 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 31,109.360 million rupees Open interest : 495,018 Volume : 507,339 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 80.7100 80.8725 80.4900 80.5450 4020 13263 1272.06873 15770 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.9725 81.2500 80.9200 80.9925 138 4302 72.62088 896 EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.4000 81.4000 81.4000 81.4000 1 12 0.0814 1 GBPINR 28-May-14 98.7875 99.5375 98.7875 99.4975 5485 11673 1974.8903 19889 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.5600 100.0500 99.5425 100.0400 277 5227 170.52939 1707 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 100.2700 100.2700 100.2500 100.2500 2 87 0.40102 4 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.0700 58.4450 58.0700 58.2750 2266 3946 386.03593 6623 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.4800 58.6925 58.4800 58.5350 25 121 3.5134 60 USDINR 28-May-14 58.7400 58.9600 58.6650 58.8925 26114 240623 25041.60235 425459 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.0200 59.2575 58.9850 59.1950 1424 153315 1799.20763 30414 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.4000 59.5250 59.3700 59.4825 177 30094 242.04637 4071 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.7125 59.8000 59.6525 59.7700 60 7229 103.88661 1739 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.0000 60.1000 59.9925 60.1000 9 15745 27.09151 451 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.3100 60.4000 60.3025 60.3400 11 8083 15.38423 255 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.9625 0 384 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.3550 0 20 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.7125 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.0425 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.3900 0 631 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)