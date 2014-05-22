May 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 44,574.695 million rupees Open interest : 521,230 Volume : 736,187 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 80.3500 80.3725 79.7650 79.8550 5132 13349 1520.97496 19003 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.7300 80.7975 80.2000 80.2375 317 4671 136.07955 1691 EURINR 29-Jul-14 80.9000 80.9000 80.8000 80.8000 2 15 0.3233 4 GBPINR 28-May-14 99.2700 99.2700 98.4300 98.5450 5577 11625 2292.73949 23204 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.6650 99.6950 98.9700 98.9975 259 4916 180.93655 1825 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 100.0000 100.0000 99.5025 99.5700 7 75 1.49457 15 JPYINR 28-May-14 57.9000 57.9000 57.4400 57.5075 2524 4209 507.98364 8813 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.1500 58.1500 57.7600 57.8125 36 139 5.03899 87 USDINR 28-May-14 58.7925 58.7925 58.3475 58.4125 32434 236428 33412.53557 570846 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.0175 59.0550 58.6725 58.7400 5134 182941 6110.5055 103837 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.3000 59.3000 58.9625 59.0075 304 31099 321.03193 5431 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.6000 59.6025 59.0700 59.1675 79 6636 74.36688 1252 USDINR 26-Sep-14 59.8900 59.8900 59.6050 59.6125 13 15746 9.84445 165 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.0450 60.0450 59.9075 59.9975 5 8083 0.83993 14 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.1750 0 384 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.5800 0 20 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.9400 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.2775 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.6300 0 631 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)