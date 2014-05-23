May 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 38,492.971 million rupees Open interest : 546,728 Volume : 633,241 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 79.7750 79.9525 79.4350 79.5500 4689 14143 1501.23977 18834 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.2000 80.3625 79.9050 79.9925 319 6033 180.61433 2252 EURINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.1275 0 15 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 98.5450 98.8500 98.2175 98.2900 5292 12818 2028.16843 20585 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.0700 99.3675 98.8000 98.8100 455 6766 406.05862 4095 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 99.4150 99.4150 99.2700 99.2700 6 100 8.44817 85 JPYINR 28-May-14 57.4450 57.6050 57.2225 57.2925 1935 2828 411.19194 7160 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 57.6925 57.9000 57.5725 57.5850 41 202 16.58581 287 USDINR 28-May-14 58.4100 58.5925 58.3325 58.3850 28316 230901 28128.79371 481146 USDINR 26-Jun-14 58.7500 58.8850 58.6500 58.6975 4028 207454 5214.89267 88735 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.1800 59.1800 58.9550 58.9850 213 31506 267.3577 4526 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.3000 59.4800 59.1900 59.2500 156 7720 218.22754 3675 USDINR 26-Sep-14 59.6925 59.7950 59.4950 59.5450 34 16761 100.71536 1686 USDINR 29-Oct-14 59.9900 60.0000 59.9900 60.0000 5 8083 4.1998 70 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.8025 0 384 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.2075 0 20 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.5725 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.9100 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 61.3575 61.3575 61.3575 61.3575 1 631 0.30679 5 USDINR 28-Apr-15 61.7000 61.7000 61.7000 61.7000 1 100 6.17 100 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)