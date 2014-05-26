May 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 46,449.558 million rupees Open interest : 591,116 Volume : 749,928 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 79.5300 80.3300 79.4750 80.1800 6519 13295 1997.38107 24983 EURINR 26-Jun-14 79.9025 80.7050 79.9025 80.6000 1443 13587 969.0529 12072 EURINR 29-Jul-14 80.5800 81.1000 80.5800 81.0000 5 55 3.54732 44 GBPINR 28-May-14 98.2900 99.1875 98.2050 98.9625 6482 10319 2682.16855 27161 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 98.8625 99.7000 98.8150 99.4450 1553 14428 1353.87489 13650 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 99.6000 100.1300 99.6000 99.8900 20 136 4.19095 42 JPYINR 28-May-14 57.3250 57.8150 57.2525 57.7000 2611 2571 524.49791 9113 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 57.5900 58.0475 57.5850 57.9875 365 870 131.67786 2277 USDINR 28-May-14 58.4050 58.8675 58.3450 58.7450 31138 222404 29389.27969 501201 USDINR 26-Jun-14 58.7375 59.1400 58.6400 59.0425 7961 245388 8930.84063 151584 USDINR 29-Jul-14 58.9900 59.3975 58.9475 59.3675 366 33620 333.18379 5626 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.2600 59.6000 59.2600 59.5900 61 7998 52.79065 887 USDINR 26-Sep-14 59.6000 60.0900 59.6000 59.9100 42 16989 72.19376 1207 USDINR 29-Oct-14 59.9625 60.2000 59.8425 60.2000 9 8083 3.29938 55 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.5450 60.5450 60.5450 60.5450 1 374 0.60545 10 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.8475 60.8475 60.2100 60.2100 2 5 0.97292 16 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.7000 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.0425 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.4025 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7875 0 100 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)