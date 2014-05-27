May 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 55,862.738 million rupees Open interest : 615,199 Volume : 896,680 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 80.3275 80.6950 80.2200 80.5475 6422 11849 2303.8419 28617 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.7300 81.0400 80.6200 80.8800 1732 16306 1005.01537 12425 EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.2700 81.2700 81.1250 81.1550 4 55 0.32474 4 GBPINR 28-May-14 99.1550 99.6100 98.8525 99.2675 7522 8928 3193.52437 32151 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.6500 100.0800 99.3700 99.7175 3169 21923 1851.01145 18543 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 100.2700 100.4500 100.0000 100.2975 19 169 4.31366 43 JPYINR 28-May-14 57.9800 57.9950 57.6750 57.8900 2812 3449 532.4201 9199 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.0400 58.2625 57.9975 58.1725 418 885 82.05415 1411 USDINR 28-May-14 58.7725 59.0900 58.7700 58.9900 32524 187865 33109.15901 561643 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.0700 59.3275 59.0450 59.2250 9883 292496 12887.64787 217648 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.3425 59.5850 59.3250 59.4925 475 36730 718.74547 12083 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.7250 59.8100 59.6000 59.7400 31 8049 87.16076 1458 USDINR 26-Sep-14 59.9900 60.1500 59.9900 60.0000 24 16989 62.79701 1045 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.3500 60.3500 60.2425 60.2700 10 8133 24.11044 400 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.0950 0 374 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.2100 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.8750 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.2125 61.2125 61.2125 61.2125 1 161 0.61213 10 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.5750 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9550 0 100 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)