May 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 55,734.885 million rupees Open interest : 641,657 Volume : 902,383 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 80.5300 80.7575 80.4850 80.5625 1826 11175 841.57015 10440 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.9000 81.0425 80.4950 80.5525 5195 21899 2237.79848 27711 EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.2025 81.3475 80.8475 80.8825 32 176 11.44753 141 GBPINR 28-May-14 99.2300 99.5000 99.1900 99.2375 1783 5788 1014.05424 10211 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.7350 99.9125 98.9550 99.0900 5130 24755 2688.17867 27028 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 100.3000 100.3000 99.4750 99.5000 36 206 7.58264 76 JPYINR 28-May-14 57.9550 58.0850 57.8750 57.9700 963 2173 229.97176 3966 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.2250 58.3300 58.0000 58.0550 3158 3211 637.65098 10963 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 58.4300 58.4300 58.4300 58.4300 1 1 0.05843 1 USDINR 28-May-14 58.9800 59.1975 58.9575 59.0725 12780 156089 16213.85568 274367 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.2225 59.4000 59.0850 59.1425 26249 332537 29245.55113 493738 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.6000 59.6525 59.3600 59.4075 1346 46014 2384.07789 40073 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.9000 59.9200 59.6575 59.6600 63 8137 27.73774 464 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.2000 60.2000 59.9975 59.9975 3 16989 0.18037 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.2150 60.2425 60.2150 60.2150 3 8133 0.18067 3 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.3375 60.5000 60.3375 60.5000 2 374 0.12084 2 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.9800 61.0000 60.8200 60.8200 36 3005 194.80793 3195 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.3400 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.6900 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0550 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 60.3000 60.3000 60.3000 60.3000 1 101 0.0603 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)