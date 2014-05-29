May 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 31,602.027 million rupees Open interest : 482,874 Volume : 513,178 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.8575 80.9025 80.2850 80.6875 4904 22625 1731.0601 21499 EURINR 29-Jul-14 80.7300 81.1650 80.6400 81.0050 99 615 71.71832 887 EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.3725 81.3725 81.1225 81.1225 3 4 0.64998 8 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 98.9200 99.2200 98.6700 99.0650 4839 22324 1954.25702 19758 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 99.1950 99.5500 99.1500 99.4200 23 235 4.17346 42 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 99.9625 99.9625 99.5300 99.5300 2 4 0.79797 8 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.1875 58.4475 58.0200 58.3850 2826 4703 801.16583 13763 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 58.4275 58.5000 58.3125 58.5000 18 19 4.55411 78 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.0600 59.2975 58.9825 59.2525 28283 350895 25570.8957 432524 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.4175 59.5575 59.2600 59.5200 1015 43768 1398.74326 23543 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.6625 59.8000 59.5500 59.7725 42 8161 19.98413 335 USDINR 26-Sep-14 59.9200 60.1200 59.8700 60.0000 50 16989 33.79028 564 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.1125 60.3500 60.1125 60.3500 4 8133 4.8799 81 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.6500 60.6600 60.6100 60.6300 6 399 2.00127 33 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.8500 60.9500 60.8500 60.9500 2 3005 2.13225 35 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.0250 61.0250 61.0250 61.0250 1 102 0.9764 16 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.5425 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 61.8350 61.8350 61.8350 61.8350 1 631 0.24734 4 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2850 0 101 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)