May 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 23,351.502 million rupees Open interest : 485,071 Volume : 377,543 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.6375 80.8125 80.4400 80.7575 2988 21782 1048.08239 13000 EURINR 29-Jul-14 80.8300 81.1600 80.8050 81.1350 79 1262 72.6628 897 EURINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.9775 0 4 0 0 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.6000 81.6000 81.6000 81.6000 1 35 2.856 35 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.1000 99.4000 98.9625 99.3475 3820 22090 1579.07671 15923 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 99.5150 99.8975 99.4075 99.8400 97 1100 127.60088 1280 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 100.5375 0 4 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.3750 58.4225 58.2050 58.3825 1670 3591 405.36431 6952 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 58.6000 59.0825 58.5850 59.0825 4 24 0.35205 6 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.2300 59.3600 59.1200 59.3150 18803 350991 19079.90827 322059 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.6175 59.6475 59.3875 59.5925 853 45779 952.14452 16002 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.7500 59.9225 59.6750 59.8775 122 8618 58.85491 984 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.1200 60.2200 60.1125 60.1125 7 16989 1.20333 20 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.4550 60.5000 60.4525 60.5000 4 8133 4.53541 75 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.7000 60.8500 60.6200 60.8500 17 669 17.6403 290 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.0100 61.0100 61.0100 61.0100 1 3005 1.2202 20 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.2500 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.5925 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.8350 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3275 0 101 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)