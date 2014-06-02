Jun 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 26,674.445 million rupees Open interest : 490,671 Volume : 430,168 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.9500 81.1175 80.6825 80.7675 3043 21836 1093.26668 13519 EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.4250 81.4275 81.1700 81.1900 42 2062 67.44898 830 EURINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.0875 0 4 0 0 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.6700 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.1500 99.6600 99.0000 99.4050 3692 20262 1972.94352 19830 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 99.9950 100.1000 99.8575 99.9150 93 1424 64.78406 648 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 100.8850 0 4 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.2875 58.3400 58.1275 58.1500 2075 3201 606.15321 10411 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.0825 0 24 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.4375 59.5200 59.2900 59.3275 20592 350659 21928.86713 369181 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.7200 59.7750 59.5900 59.6125 726 50840 756.14237 12672 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.0325 60.0325 59.8700 59.8975 91 10321 131.05032 2187 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3700 60.3700 60.2000 60.2025 20 17060 40.1323 666 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.1850 1 8182 2.96426 49 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.8900 60.9000 60.8500 60.8500 4 704 3.65305 60 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.0600 61.2000 61.0600 61.2000 9 3048 5.8098 95 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.3100 61.3100 61.3100 61.3100 1 102 0.6131 10 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.6100 61.6100 61.6100 61.6100 1 171 0.6161 10 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1150 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5050 0 101 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)