Jun 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 29,847.676 million rupees Open interest : 544,576 Volume : 478,909 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.7450 81.3200 80.7050 81.2350 3958 22917 1445.93646 17855 EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.2225 81.6700 81.2225 81.6275 98 3402 171.96613 2113 EURINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.9900 0 4 0 0 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.5650 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.4000 99.9900 99.3350 99.9425 4233 23573 2126.05697 21328 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 99.9375 100.4725 99.8975 100.4475 131 2730 161.01664 1606 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 100.7700 0 4 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.0375 58.3275 57.9500 58.2950 2478 3959 598.55151 10292 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 58.3000 58.5675 58.3000 58.5675 25 125 8.07169 138 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.3750 59.6975 59.3150 59.6700 24304 389851 24024.76248 403679 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.6500 59.9850 59.6100 59.9550 1117 56033 1146.09088 19157 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.9300 60.2500 59.9000 60.2500 183 11902 107.88522 1796 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.2700 60.5700 60.2700 60.5525 48 17021 34.03653 563 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.6500 60.8550 60.6500 60.8500 10 8182 8.2556 136 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.9000 61.1100 60.9000 61.1100 10 728 8.29585 136 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.2000 61.4500 61.2000 61.4500 13 3105 6.74958 110 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.3900 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7425 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1225 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5125 0 101 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)