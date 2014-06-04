Jun 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 28,003.146 million rupees Open interest : 561,961 Volume : 450,883 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.2150 81.2425 80.8625 81.1775 4424 21781 1331.19323 16424 EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.6100 81.6200 81.3150 81.5425 60 4154 67.24212 826 EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.8500 81.8500 81.8500 81.8500 2 16 1.96584 24 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.0425 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.7600 99.9375 99.2850 99.8300 5398 22945 1925.61146 19331 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 100.2775 100.4200 99.8650 100.2800 107 2779 35.85843 358 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.3225 0 4 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.0975 58.1400 57.8800 58.0675 2544 3614 477.60564 8231 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 58.2500 58.2500 58.2500 58.2500 1 123 0.1165 2 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.6625 59.6800 59.4075 59.5950 21614 401918 22728.45295 381721 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.9375 59.9675 59.7100 59.8950 1036 62351 1309.13848 21874 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.1800 60.2500 60.0250 60.1700 72 12198 109.09273 1813 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.4500 60.4700 60.3500 60.4700 26 17021 15.4676 256 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.7800 60.8100 60.7800 60.8100 3 8182 1.2159 20 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.1100 0 728 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.2500 61.2500 61.2500 61.2500 1 3107 0.1225 2 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.6750 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0375 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4200 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.0000 63.0000 63.0000 63.0000 1 101 0.063 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)