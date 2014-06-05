Jun 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 21,452.140 million rupees Open interest : 587,794 Volume : 343,747 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.9000 81.0525 80.7950 80.9575 3401 23866 1329.49519 16432 EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.2800 81.4275 81.2650 81.3350 28 5155 92.11202 1133 EURINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.8500 1 16 0.08177 1 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.0125 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.7400 99.8525 99.5050 99.7400 3493 24655 1525.35705 15306 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 100.3875 100.3875 100.0600 100.2450 89 3260 63.77799 636 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.2750 0 4 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.0000 58.1825 57.9375 58.0900 1559 3679 409.98696 7064 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 58.3250 58.4675 58.3250 58.4675 6 124 1.11073 19 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.7100 59.7100 59.3800 59.4825 18260 421599 17281.42411 290633 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.7900 59.8500 59.6850 59.7825 618 62897 688.55243 11521 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.0225 60.1325 59.9800 60.0575 125 12417 52.85004 880 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3500 60.4250 60.3450 60.3450 6 17055 4.76839 79 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.7025 60.7025 60.7025 60.7025 3 8182 0.66773 11 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.9925 61.0100 60.9925 61.0100 4 728 1.34203 22 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.3100 61.3100 61.3100 61.3100 2 3117 0.6131 10 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.6925 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0725 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4725 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8950 0 101 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)