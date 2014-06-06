Jun 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 16,708.399 million rupees Open interest : 588,652 Volume : 268,008 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.7500 81.1100 80.7300 80.8600 2982 24074 1094.0811 13522 EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.4100 81.4900 81.1775 81.2500 59 5143 25.93814 319 EURINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.2300 0 16 0 0 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.8000 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.6425 99.8200 99.5975 99.6900 2484 27352 1225.52692 12291 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 100.1425 100.3325 100.1350 100.1975 51 3611 52.23109 521 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.1750 0 4 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 57.5900 58.0650 57.5900 57.8950 1111 3915 298.70834 5155 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.5775 0 124 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.2500 59.3650 59.0200 59.2575 12866 420571 13026.60272 219691 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.6300 59.6550 59.5275 59.5525 767 60316 875.58135 14697 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.8800 59.9400 59.8150 59.8175 27 12625 33.09235 553 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.2000 60.2000 60.1275 60.1900 11 17111 6.01889 100 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.5000 60.5000 60.5000 60.5000 5 8176 20.3277 336 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.7800 60.8000 60.7775 60.8000 11 829 6.26236 103 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.1500 61.1500 61.1500 61.1500 32 3745 44.028 720 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.5250 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8850 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2675 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6750 0 101 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)