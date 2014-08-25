Aug 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 32,770.857 million rupees Open interest : 955,276 Volume : 526,008 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 80.0200 80.0200 79.7550 79.9625 3022 7694 881.23945 11032 EURINR 26-Sep-14 80.5000 80.5175 80.2775 80.4875 936 9535 225.26856 2802 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.8500 80.8500 80.8500 80.8500 1 30 0.08085 1 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 100.1500 100.6100 100.0775 100.5425 3013 7103 1145.89431 11424 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.8400 101.2075 100.7025 101.1625 931 8133 362.4699 3591 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.4000 101.4000 101.4000 101.4000 2 120 0.2028 2 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 58.1500 58.3625 57.9925 58.3050 2087 2729 362.21112 6227 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.5200 58.7600 58.4000 58.7175 546 667 117.84739 2012 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.2125 0 2 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.1000 61.1000 60.4250 60.5775 11518 294574 18148.42829 299934 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9600 61.0275 60.8475 61.0100 4402 560928 9562.78059 156953 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3150 61.4250 61.2400 61.4075 509 50929 1897.43216 30944 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6500 61.7300 61.5975 61.6725 57 4020 65.45151 1061 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9900 62.1500 61.9900 62.1500 13 4315 1.55044 25 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7000 0 866 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0850 0 326 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4875 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9150 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3000 0 1488 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6900 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)