Aug 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 36,998.368 million rupees Open interest : 950,680 Volume : 586,614 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 79.9050 79.9925 79.8500 79.9150 1226 5409 695.65199 8705 EURINR 26-Sep-14 80.4600 80.5975 80.3300 80.3850 2365 10658 1078.45515 13402 EURINR 29-Oct-14 81.0475 81.0500 80.9200 80.9200 19 68 3.07882 38 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 100.5000 100.5350 100.2925 100.3325 1362 4188 907.30792 9037 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.0350 101.1450 100.6500 100.8575 2262 12133 1384.30886 13706 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.5000 101.5000 101.3800 101.3850 16 188 8.21277 81 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 58.3525 58.3600 58.1850 58.2300 614 1219 160.0677 2748 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.7125 58.7825 58.6100 58.6375 1183 2400 317.21969 5404 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 59.0500 59.0500 59.0500 59.0500 2 2 0.1181 2 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.5500 60.5925 60.4600 60.4850 6002 221383 10984.68575 181535 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8325 61.0075 60.7500 60.9075 11368 615674 20308.7179 333215 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3500 61.4000 61.2850 61.3175 426 61735 1056.5481 17222 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6800 61.7600 61.6800 61.6800 100 3855 53.69141 870 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1500 62.1500 62.0900 62.0900 14 4271 40.30401 649 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7975 0 866 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1925 0 326 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6025 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0375 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4300 0 1488 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8275 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2625 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)