Aug 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 18,251.895 million rupees Open interest : 718,583 Volume : 289,010 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 80.1800 80.2475 80.0650 80.1550 2282 12039 867.73876 10827 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.6400 80.6600 80.5925 80.5975 16 100 3.87064 48 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.7000 100.8800 100.5650 100.8425 2308 11300 1132.52984 11243 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.3000 101.4075 101.1650 101.3825 28 224 9.62002 95 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.5175 58.6025 58.4700 58.5450 656 2961 156.01254 2665 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.9650 58.9650 58.9125 58.9125 2 2 0.11788 2 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8750 60.8950 60.7575 60.8250 9029 601029 13689.30546 225053 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2500 61.2800 61.1475 61.2150 744 74480 2305.46957 37662 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5900 61.6400 61.5300 61.5875 97 4690 77.9945 1266 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0500 62.0500 61.9500 61.9500 13 4261 9.23598 149 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.6100 0 866 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0050 0 326 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4100 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8400 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2275 0 1488 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6250 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0575 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)