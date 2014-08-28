Aug 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 22,555.240 million rupees Open interest : 707,983 Volume : 359,265 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 80.2275 80.4800 80.2125 80.3950 2352 11307 695.94441 8660 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.8200 80.8700 80.7825 80.8225 10 96 1.13169 14 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.8075 101.2350 100.7575 101.0875 2476 10747 1248.44925 12361 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.4800 101.8550 101.4750 101.5975 24 359 23.95412 236 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.5675 58.9875 58.5650 58.7975 1532 1673 330.9023 5632 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 59.0800 59.3675 59.0800 59.1050 5 26 1.48328 25 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.7500 61.0775 60.7025 60.9675 13277 579654 18400.80161 302135 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.6500 61.6500 61.1100 61.3650 1036 88180 1779.9024 29025 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5100 61.8325 61.4900 61.6750 93 4362 59.31979 962 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9000 62.1850 61.9000 62.0775 14 4077 12.41336 200 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2000 62.3900 62.2000 62.3900 3 869 0.81073 13 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0050 0 326 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4100 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8400 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7475 63.7475 63.7475 63.7475 1 1490 0.1275 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6125 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0350 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)