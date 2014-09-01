Sep 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 9,978.188 million rupees Open interest : 719,241 Volume : 156,500 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 80.2000 80.2000 79.8025 79.9725 1499 11971 479.23431 5998 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.7800 80.7800 80.3025 80.3025 9 94 0.88508 11 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.9500 101.1800 100.8975 101.0925 1754 10699 690.76433 6837 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.6000 101.7275 101.6000 101.7050 61 2017 174.2729 1715 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.6000 58.6000 58.3400 58.3975 710 1698 161.1132 2758 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.1050 0 26 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8925 60.9050 60.7800 60.8725 6105 588337 7999.1986 131475 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2500 61.2925 61.1875 61.2750 303 88158 380.03136 6206 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6550 61.6550 61.5800 61.6225 55 4200 48.23855 783 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9000 62.0200 61.9000 62.0175 29 4539 44.44996 717 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.6475 0 869 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0350 0 326 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4375 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8650 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7475 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6400 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0600 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)