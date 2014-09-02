Sep 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 19,876.041 million rupees Open interest : 715,161 Volume : 316,389 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 80.0000 80.0900 79.8800 80.0325 1702 12130 459.759 5747 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.4600 80.5675 80.4425 80.5250 20 96 1.8518 23 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.0600 101.1425 100.6350 100.8375 2913 12206 1178.43234 11682 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.6025 101.6600 101.2400 101.4125 60 2246 34.99996 345 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.2225 58.2425 58.0625 58.1900 1014 1985 203.12627 3492 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.7250 58.5975 57.3275 57.3275 26 27 2.61633 45 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8800 61.0550 60.8025 61.0250 11002 575146 16918.86441 277520 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3700 61.4550 61.2575 61.4300 633 95188 967.17397 15767 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7000 61.8200 61.6700 61.7775 85 4018 103.19484 1671 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1300 62.1800 61.8925 62.1800 11 4616 5.8346 94 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4900 62.5000 62.4625 62.5000 3 870 0.18745 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0075 0 326 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4175 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8475 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2350 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6250 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0550 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)