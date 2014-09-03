Sep 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 33,480.565 million rupees Open interest : 758,705 Volume : 534,706 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 80.0450 80.0700 79.7800 79.9400 2668 11986 850.11933 10638 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.4250 80.4925 80.3200 80.4450 11 148 4.98595 62 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.3450 100.3850 99.9275 100.0025 3927 12551 1868.86649 18661 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.0025 101.0025 100.5375 100.5925 50 2830 75.6069 751 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.2125 58.2125 57.7525 57.8650 1787 2093 498.40982 8601 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.8900 58.4600 57.8900 58.3125 24 33 1.86738 32 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9050 61.0125 60.6675 60.7775 15482 604372 28134.86894 462559 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3500 61.4125 61.0700 61.1825 1058 108189 1950.11473 31851 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7200 61.7725 61.4700 61.5400 111 4241 60.18423 977 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.2100 62.0000 61.2100 61.9100 32 4734 33.98526 549 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2500 62.2500 62.2500 62.2500 1 895 1.55625 25 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1675 0 326 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5825 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0175 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4075 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8025 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2375 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)