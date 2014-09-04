Sep 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 18,577.843 million rupees Open interest : 805,887 Volume : 293,470 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 79.9225 79.9225 79.6025 79.6750 2556 12773 1003.46874 12577 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.4525 80.4525 80.1275 80.1625 110 2494 225.065 2803 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.0400 100.0525 99.6975 99.7950 2465 11590 1098.38367 10998 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.3025 101.3025 100.3350 100.3775 52 3265 64.00381 637 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.9900 58.0400 57.7625 57.8050 842 2474 178.51595 3083 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.3800 58.3825 58.1025 58.1600 11 34 0.81617 14 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.7025 60.8150 60.6400 60.6750 8114 629154 13572.68027 223531 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1525 61.1700 61.0500 61.0700 937 127513 2396.91363 39209 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5000 61.5300 61.4350 61.4550 31 4326 37.68611 613 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.8850 61.9225 61.8350 61.8350 3 4734 0.18564 3 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2775 62.2775 62.1800 62.1800 2 897 0.12446 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9450 0 326 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3600 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7950 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1825 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5750 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0125 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)