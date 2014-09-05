Sep 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 17,963.190 million rupees Open interest : 818,580 Volume : 285,409 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.7300 78.7900 78.4475 78.6350 2599 13238 723.42333 9203 EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.9400 79.2000 78.9400 79.1400 14 2488 1.73962 22 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.6900 79.6900 79.6900 79.6900 1 1 0.07969 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.1500 99.2150 98.8825 98.9500 3254 11281 1225.90946 12379 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.5825 99.7800 99.5000 99.5250 36 3271 8.46654 85 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.7500 57.8175 57.5725 57.7025 1517 1882 324.85783 5630 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.1150 58.1150 58.0525 58.0525 4 64 1.85924 32 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.7050 60.7950 60.6500 60.6775 9336 632712 14326.10881 235968 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1925 61.1950 61.0550 61.0775 545 136498 1240.8488 20304 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.4350 61.5625 61.4350 61.4550 157 4927 93.98132 1528 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.8325 61.9500 61.8325 61.8950 18 4681 15.41875 249 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2500 62.3200 62.0425 62.0425 4 904 0.49704 8 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7900 0 326 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2025 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6300 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0150 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4125 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8425 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)