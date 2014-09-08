Sep 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 18,060.589 million rupees Open interest : 845,171 Volume : 284,809 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.3875 78.4400 78.2000 78.4125 1478 12417 467.25311 5967 EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.8775 78.8775 78.6950 78.8475 4 2492 0.70866 9 EURINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.8025 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 98.2150 98.2150 97.4475 97.6675 3933 11482 1812.40269 18534 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.7525 98.7575 98.0100 98.2650 76 3229 31.61978 321 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.0400 99.0400 99.0400 99.0400 2 15 1.4856 15 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.6325 57.6350 57.5225 57.5500 745 1885 163.45391 2839 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.0475 58.0475 57.8650 57.8650 5 44 1.85557 32 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.6300 60.6300 60.4600 60.5475 8488 628156 11899.03659 196634 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.9375 60.9600 60.8650 60.9425 1778 168080 3663.01615 60136 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.2750 61.3200 61.2600 61.3100 41 5122 17.10234 279 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.6675 61.7250 61.6600 61.6800 10 4710 2.2204 36 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.0100 62.1100 62.0100 62.1100 3 905 0.43437 7 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8450 0 326 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2650 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7000 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0950 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4925 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9300 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)