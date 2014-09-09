Sep 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 29,852.020 million rupees Open interest : 786,200 Volume : 478,907 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.1100 78.5500 78.1100 78.4900 2401 13604 632.65651 8076 EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.6400 78.9725 78.6400 78.9350 18 2491 2.04866 26 EURINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.5800 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 97.5425 98.2625 97.5200 98.1200 3486 9312 1489.96822 15220 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.1900 98.8000 98.1125 98.6850 58 4192 99.03384 1005 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 98.9100 98.9100 98.9100 98.9100 2 9 1.48365 15 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.1975 57.4150 57.1000 57.3600 1272 2378 323.3286 5650 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.5675 57.7500 57.4625 57.7500 7 60 1.38248 24 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.7000 57.7000 57.7000 57.7000 1 10 0.577 10 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.6475 60.9350 60.6475 60.8775 16017 558146 25438.04032 418438 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.0200 61.3250 61.0200 61.2775 1201 178191 1791.29381 29276 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.4675 61.6650 61.4675 61.6575 61 5201 35.93861 584 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.8900 62.0600 61.8650 62.0125 26 4888 17.23567 278 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2400 62.3000 62.0300 62.3000 7 1009 12.76511 205 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7100 1 401 6.2675 100 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1275 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5650 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9600 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3575 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7950 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)