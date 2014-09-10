Sep 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 34,663.145 million rupees Open interest : 707,018 Volume : 550,756 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.8000 79.3075 78.8000 79.2050 2695 13941 825.59409 10435 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.4700 79.7725 79.4600 79.6750 20 2506 4.05726 51 EURINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.5875 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 98.3700 98.7575 98.2500 98.6500 5003 9857 2069.05572 21003 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.0000 99.3000 98.8500 99.2350 70 4226 35.75653 361 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 99.4300 0 9 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.4850 57.5350 57.3100 57.4000 1748 1981 308.72194 5377 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.8575 57.8625 57.7525 57.7975 12 47 1.96676 34 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.1400 0 10 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0000 61.3000 61.0000 61.1825 18356 472732 28006.08632 458071 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2625 61.6900 61.2625 61.5525 2430 183110 3205.32971 52093 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8200 62.0600 61.8200 61.9175 153 5357 161.27815 2604 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2125 62.4500 62.2125 62.3500 89 5524 45.2984 727 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.6400 0 1009 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0450 0 401 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4750 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9225 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3250 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7425 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1900 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)