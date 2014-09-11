Sep 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 29,625.427 million rupees Open interest : 711,097 Volume : 471,958 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.9375 79.0325 78.7500 78.9850 2821 13705 879.67788 11152 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.3300 79.5125 79.2225 79.4675 55 2462 20.87084 263 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.9400 79.9400 79.8200 79.8525 8 6 2.07702 26 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 98.9500 99.3450 98.8125 99.2575 3468 10829 1410.83449 14244 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.4625 99.9000 99.4525 99.8300 175 4254 193.61917 1944 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 99.4300 0 9 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.2675 57.2675 56.9600 57.0775 1673 2613 368.61373 6452 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.5200 57.5200 57.4250 57.4250 2 48 0.17247 3 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.1400 0 10 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1025 61.1600 60.9275 61.1175 17470 467292 24157.23784 395744 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4700 61.5575 61.3325 61.5175 2058 191432 2223.56201 36179 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8425 61.9050 61.7000 61.8900 179 5299 225.25722 3645 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2725 62.2900 62.1250 62.2700 83 5419 137.69876 2214 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5875 62.5875 62.5875 62.5875 3 1010 1.75387 28 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0450 2 401 2.01671 32 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4750 2 632 1.33232 21 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9225 1 101 0.63845 10 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3250 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7425 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.5500 64.5500 64.5500 64.5500 1 3000 0.06455 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)