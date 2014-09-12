Sep 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 23,935.090 million rupees Open interest : 711,773 Volume : 380,650 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.9625 79.1025 78.6975 78.7425 2165 11993 764.20498 9691 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.4800 79.5300 79.2075 79.2200 62 2454 91.35084 1152 EURINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.8525 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.3175 99.3775 98.7700 98.8200 3350 11135 1329.04382 13421 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.9000 99.9000 99.3575 99.4075 45 4381 60.96674 612 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 100.6425 0 9 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.0275 57.0275 56.8100 56.8225 1144 3541 293.92703 5166 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.3000 57.3000 57.2300 57.2300 4 35 2.11765 37 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8750 0 10 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0600 61.2100 60.8525 60.8775 14943 464541 20390.16531 334253 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5400 61.6025 61.2600 61.2800 1188 194787 893.85227 14555 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9500 61.9500 61.6000 61.6475 125 5166 38.58244 625 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.3950 62.3200 61.3950 62.0025 70 5897 52.00557 837 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3875 62.3875 62.3875 62.3875 3 1009 12.57739 201 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3200 1 501 6.29625 100 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7400 0 632 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1850 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5800 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9825 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4275 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)