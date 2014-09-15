Sep 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 32,322.256 million rupees Open interest : 682,596 Volume : 510,036 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 79.2375 79.4450 79.0650 79.2225 4069 9975 1446.38921 18254 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.5000 79.9100 79.5000 79.6975 27 2451 7.72949 97 EURINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.8850 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.3100 99.7400 99.2300 99.6350 4310 7913 1958.04475 19680 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.8675 100.2650 99.8675 100.2550 74 4414 34.34176 343 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 100.1525 0 9 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.0525 57.2400 57.0450 57.2150 1769 3440 348.26638 6094 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.4800 57.5975 57.4100 57.5975 15 42 1.09255 19 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 58.0200 58.0200 58.0200 58.0200 1 11 0.05802 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0100 61.3550 61.0100 61.3300 17009 432158 26800.50009 437563 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4650 61.7500 61.4400 61.7175 1796 202688 1664.42885 26998 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9000 62.1000 61.9000 62.0850 64 5479 42.42731 684 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.4900 62.4600 61.4900 62.4600 22 5991 6.11501 98 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5875 62.7950 62.5875 62.7900 8 1210 12.86256 205 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0125 0 501 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4350 0 632 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8725 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2700 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6750 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1125 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)