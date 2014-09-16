Sep 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 16,298.060 million rupees Open interest : 694,700 Volume : 257,167 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 79.2075 79.4125 79.1400 79.2875 2103 9188 747.81445 9434 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.6600 79.8700 79.6600 79.7575 13 2455 1.35571 17 EURINR 26-Nov-14 80.2700 80.2700 80.2700 80.2700 2 8 0.16054 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.4875 99.4875 99.0275 99.1075 2735 8010 995.75028 10038 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.9650 99.9650 99.6550 99.6975 63 4452 10.67875 107 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 3 13 0.4016 4 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.2125 57.3275 57.0825 57.1800 1299 3528 290.46913 5078 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.5900 57.5900 57.5900 57.5900 1 43 0.05759 1 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.9775 0 11 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.2100 61.3200 61.1750 61.2425 10247 437258 12746.10274 208097 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.6125 61.7200 61.5775 61.6450 1371 209151 1303.77262 21147 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9500 62.0725 61.9500 62.0325 163 6177 142.59458 2299 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3400 63.3100 62.3400 62.3600 43 6328 55.12858 883 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7600 62.8100 62.7600 62.8100 2 1250 2.5114 40 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.1100 63.1100 63.1100 63.1100 2 520 1.2622 20 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8875 0 632 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3325 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7300 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1375 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5850 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)