Sep 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 19,114.006 million rupees Open interest : 663,944 Volume : 299,851 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 79.2300 79.2950 79.0575 79.0900 2254 9115 640.88875 8095 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.6800 79.7575 79.5750 79.5750 16 2469 7.58273 95 EURINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.3925 0 8 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.4750 99.8750 99.3950 99.6125 3456 7887 1670.81358 16773 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.0000 100.4500 99.9000 100.1950 68 4441 20.13662 201 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 100.3475 0 13 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.1200 57.1200 56.8900 56.9300 1641 3423 282.03562 4948 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.8800 57.8800 57.2550 57.2550 9 37 1.26195 22 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.7500 57.7500 57.7500 57.7500 1 10 0.05775 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1600 61.1750 61.0300 61.0575 11564 406485 15087.18249 246903 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5275 61.5800 61.4375 61.4750 1451 209073 1282.32282 20849 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9000 61.9350 61.7975 61.8275 166 6497 91.32046 1476 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.2000 63.2000 62.2000 62.2000 47 6362 27.21569 437 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5600 62.5600 62.5025 62.5050 3 1296 3.18792 51 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3725 0 520 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7925 0 632 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2325 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6275 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0325 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4725 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)