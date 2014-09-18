Sep 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 30,690.368 million rupees Open interest : 709,238 Volume : 485,302 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.8800 78.8925 78.4900 78.5300 3192 9151 930.49782 11826 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.2475 79.3000 79.0050 79.0525 15 2496 2.77059 35 EURINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.2450 0 8 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.5725 99.8500 99.3925 99.5925 5193 6351 2042.83348 20514 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.1500 100.3825 100.0400 100.1900 102 4691 39.30081 392 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 100.9350 0 13 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 56.4025 56.4900 56.0825 56.1250 1596 4579 269.44235 4786 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.1200 57.1200 56.5225 56.5250 31 61 2.2102 39 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.6825 0 10 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1650 61.3150 60.9400 60.9700 16144 426353 22396.41086 366408 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.6400 61.7150 61.3400 61.3800 2878 230478 3920.61554 63755 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9500 62.0500 61.7125 61.7600 596 10336 1029.75955 16641 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3325 62.3850 62.1050 62.1325 20 6415 40.72787 654 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7025 62.7025 62.6275 62.6275 4 1446 14.41545 230 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0050 63.0500 62.8850 62.8975 4 542 1.38382 22 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6250 0 632 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0650 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4600 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8650 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3075 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)