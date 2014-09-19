Sep 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 24,917.712 million rupees Open interest : 746,888 Volume : 387,493 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.5775 78.7400 78.3125 78.3775 2469 8812 705.43733 8984 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.1925 79.2500 78.8175 78.8525 61 2665 21.55536 273 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.5000 79.5000 79.5000 79.5000 2 8 0.159 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.4000 100.5950 99.6200 99.7175 8114 6412 2717.52443 27149 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.0500 101.1000 100.2300 100.3400 780 5546 251.22898 2499 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 100.7000 101.2000 100.7000 101.1000 3 14 0.303 3 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 55.7550 56.0775 55.6825 56.0150 2518 3579 584.89034 10463 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.1700 56.4000 55.9850 56.3825 27 59 1.91342 34 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8750 0 10 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8725 60.9800 60.8050 60.9125 12064 412305 14615.98115 240007 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2375 61.3725 61.2225 61.3050 3379 272190 4923.59818 80325 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6500 61.7500 61.6000 61.6975 733 20598 1092.29482 17709 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9500 62.0150 61.9500 62.0150 3 6422 0.43402 7 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7225 0 1446 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7900 62.9450 62.7900 62.9450 3 512 2.13951 34 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0000 63.0000 63.0000 63.0000 2 634 0.25224 4 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9725 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3675 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7750 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2200 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)