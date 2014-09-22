Sep 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on
Monday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 18,895.620 million rupees
Open interest : 761,568
Volume : 301,021
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.5000 78.5000 78.1900 78.2250 1140 8977 357.79444 4571
EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.8000 78.8100 78.6900 78.6975 82 2890 21.49065 273
EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.2500 79.2500 79.2500 79.2500 2 6 0.1585 2
GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.6775 99.6775 99.3650 99.4150 2257 8305 1081.07835 10867
GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.2300 100.3200 99.9525 99.9800 230 5786 108.47975 1084
GBPINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.0075 0 14 0 0
JPYINR 26-Sep-14 56.1350 56.1350 55.8550 55.8775 780 3323 140.33296 2509
JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.3900 56.3900 56.2425 56.2800 10 60 0.6756 12
JPYINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7400 0 10 0 0
USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0900 61.0900 60.8225 60.9025 9200 390462 12573.19823 206536
USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3800 61.3800 61.2250 61.3025 2377 296417 3627.19162 59190
USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6450 61.7150 61.6075 61.6900 309 30483 974.86592 15811
USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0000 62.1000 62.0000 62.1000 8 6487 4.71372 76
USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4200 62.4825 62.3725 62.4825 3 1449 0.81199 13
USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6200 62.8000 62.6200 62.8000 7 589 4.82793 77
USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4875 0 634 0 0
USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9300 0 101 0 0
USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3225 0 1490 0 0
USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7300 0 1085 0 0
USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1725 0 3000 0 0
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
