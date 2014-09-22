Sep 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 18,895.620 million rupees Open interest : 761,568 Volume : 301,021 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.5000 78.5000 78.1900 78.2250 1140 8977 357.79444 4571 EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.8000 78.8100 78.6900 78.6975 82 2890 21.49065 273 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.2500 79.2500 79.2500 79.2500 2 6 0.1585 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.6775 99.6775 99.3650 99.4150 2257 8305 1081.07835 10867 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.2300 100.3200 99.9525 99.9800 230 5786 108.47975 1084 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.0075 0 14 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 56.1350 56.1350 55.8550 55.8775 780 3323 140.33296 2509 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.3900 56.3900 56.2425 56.2800 10 60 0.6756 12 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7400 0 10 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0900 61.0900 60.8225 60.9025 9200 390462 12573.19823 206536 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3800 61.3800 61.2250 61.3025 2377 296417 3627.19162 59190 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6450 61.7150 61.6075 61.6900 309 30483 974.86592 15811 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0000 62.1000 62.0000 62.1000 8 6487 4.71372 76 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4200 62.4825 62.3725 62.4825 3 1449 0.81199 13 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6200 62.8000 62.6200 62.8000 7 589 4.82793 77 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4875 0 634 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9300 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3225 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7300 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1725 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)