Sep 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 22,823.453 million rupees Open interest : 697,822 Volume : 358,170 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.3875 78.8375 78.2900 78.7325 3507 6604 1141.97653 14543 EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.8875 79.2500 78.7900 79.2050 275 3102 91.94811 1162 EURINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.3525 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.0975 100.1200 99.4900 100.0400 4141 5196 1523.15524 15250 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.4075 100.6750 100.1500 100.6400 614 6670 273.63724 2723 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 3 17 0.303 3 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 56.0725 56.4000 56.0725 56.2950 1969 3012 324.77726 5773 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.4600 56.8025 56.4600 56.6950 71 102 7.58963 134 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.6150 0 10 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9975 61.0800 60.9400 61.0300 10568 308942 16106.24607 264048 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3800 61.4700 61.3400 61.4225 1818 312623 2497.81949 40684 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7500 61.8500 61.7300 61.8000 468 35848 788.65188 12769 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1750 62.2400 62.0700 62.2400 20 7187 52.90577 851 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5325 62.6000 62.5325 62.6000 3 1454 3.44081 55 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8525 62.9500 62.8400 62.9500 10 739 11.00218 175 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4625 0 634 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9050 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3050 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7150 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1625 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)