Sep 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 22,611.325 million rupees Open interest : 739,991 Volume : 357,907 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.6300 78.6500 78.3200 78.3525 2600 5774 653.69295 8333 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.0575 79.0575 78.4800 78.8275 477 3745 170.77331 2163 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.5000 79.5000 79.3000 79.3000 7 4 0.6351 8 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.2250 100.2250 99.8375 100.0425 3379 4473 1030.67728 10302 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.6975 100.8625 100.4000 100.6275 927 7387 388.10082 3857 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.2000 101.2000 101.0000 101.0000 3 25 0.9106 9 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 56.2175 56.3200 56.1200 56.1425 1249 2927 208.81528 3715 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.6900 56.6900 56.4075 56.4625 59 264 17.6909 313 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0000 0 10 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0950 61.1075 60.9650 61.0150 10774 312145 13891.40224 227611 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4800 61.5000 61.3625 61.4150 3120 342319 5040.2755 82054 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8500 61.8775 61.7400 61.7925 535 44892 1179.15656 19073 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1500 62.2900 62.1500 62.2000 16 7519 28.56474 459 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6400 62.6400 62.6400 62.6400 1 1455 0.06264 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9850 63.0000 62.9850 62.9850 4 742 0.56696 9 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5950 0 634 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0425 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4500 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8650 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3200 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)